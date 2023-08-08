KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Reward Offered For Arson Suspect

August 8, 2023 9:36AM PDT
Photos: Portland Police

Portland, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau, in collaboration with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is seeking public assistance in identifying an unknown individual involved in an attempted arson incident.

The pictured individual has been observed attempting to set fire to a residential home in north Portland on multiple occasions. Arson detectives from the Portland Police Bureau are actively engaged in investigating the case and are seeking the public’s cooperation. If you possess any information relevant to the investigation, please provide tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime when reported to Crime Stoppers.

