Reward Money Goes Up in Northeast Portland Murder Case

Portland, OR. Sam Scalf is hoping money will encourage someone to come forward with information about his grandfather’s death. In May, 85-year-old Eugene Gora was found dead in his shop-turned-home at Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Skidmore Street. Detectives are not saying much about the case other than Gora died of homicidal violence. Scalf tells our newspartner KGW that Gora had a big heart and that may have led to his demise. “I think they knew they could knock on his door and he’d be nicer than pie and then they took advantage of him,” Scalf said. The 8-month anniversary of Gora’s death is next week. Scalf has started a GoFundMe campaign. He’s hoping to raise one thousand dollars. All of the money raised will go to the person who leads authorities to the killer.

Photo courtesy of KGW.