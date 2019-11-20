      Weather Alert

Revolution In Oregon City And The Dalles

Nov 20, 2019 @ 8:55am

These two cities in Oregon will be part of the TV show “Small Business Revolution: Mainstreet.”

Here’s how it works: Small towns in the US compete to get a Main Street Makeover to the tune of $500,000.  You can vote online for your favorite small town.  There are 10 towns being considered across the country.  Based on votes, they’ll narrow it down to five in January.

This isn’t the first time the Pacific Northwest has been in the spotlight. Silverton and Florence, Oregon and Camas, Washington have also been considered but didn’t win.  Maybe we can change that this time!

SmallBusinessRevolution.org

