Retired Wood Village Woman And Sisters Win $1 Million In Oregon Lottery’s St. Patrick’s Day Raffle

Salem, Ore. — It’s a dream come true for Carol Serbick and her three sisters who are planning a fun vacation together after winning the $1 million top prize in Oregon Lottery’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Raffle.

Serbick bought the winning ticket at Bumpers Grill & Bar in Fairview on March 2, 2023, just a week before tickets were sold out. “I went to the restroom, walked past the bar and said to the bartender, ‘just give me one ticket,'” she said. “Between us sisters, we purchased a total of nine tickets.”

The sisters had agreed to split the prize money before the winning numbers were drawn. The plan was for each sister to buy two tickets, but Serbick picked up the ninth ticket on a whim. A first-time Raffle player, Serbick is the oldest sibling and all four are retirees looking forward to a sisters’ trip.

The Oregon Lottery’s St. Patrick’s Day Raffle offers the best odds of any Oregon Lottery game of winning $1 million – 1 in 250,000. Overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 138.8. This was the 23rd time a Raffle was offered by the Oregon Lottery.

To check the winning numbers for all 1,801 Raffle prizes, players can use the Lottery’s smartphone app, go to www.oregonlottery.org, or visit a participating Oregon Lottery retail location. The $500 and $100 prize winners can claim their prizes at any Oregon Lottery retail location. In addition, players can claim their prize by mail – visit www.oregonlottery.org/claim-a-prize/ for instructions.

The Oregon Lottery reminds players to always sign the back of their Lottery tickets, regardless of the game. In the event of winning a jackpot, they should consult with a trusted financial planner or similar professional to develop a plan for their winnings.