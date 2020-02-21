      Weather Alert

Rethinking active shooter drills: What’s next for making the classroom safer?

Feb 20, 2020 @ 5:09pm

Lars brings on regular guest, Bernie Giusto, retired Multnomah County Sheriff to discuss what schools are doing to make the classroom safer against active shooters. From bulletproof backpacks to arming teachers, there have been a number of different ideas passed around to prevent shooters from taking lives. The question that remains, what works best? Listen below for more.

