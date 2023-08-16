Retail Theft Operation In North Portland Leads To Multiple Arrests And Recovered Stolen Goods

In a joint effort between North Precinct Officers and Sergeants, a targeted operation addressing retail theft took place on August 15, 2023, encompassing businesses at both Jantzen Beach and Delta Park. This operation yielded the apprehension of six individuals on various charges, ranging from theft to felony possession of fentanyl, and the successful recovery of stolen merchandise.

Among the arrested individuals and their respective charges are:

Jon Pridemore, 34, apprehended while leaving Sierra, faces charges of Theft in the Second Degree and Attempt to Elude on foot.

Alex Baer, 31, apprehended while leaving T.J. Maxx, faces a charge of Theft in the Third Degree.

Alexander Maya, 34, taken into custody after exiting Sierra, faces charges of Theft in the Third Degree, Eluding on Foot, and Trespass in the Second Degree.

Joel Mottinger, 52, arrested upon leaving Dick’s Sporting Goods, charged with Theft in the Second Degree and an outstanding warrant.

Damion Martindale, 47, apprehended outside Homegoods, faces charges of Felony Possession of Fentanyl, Theft in the Third Degree, and an outstanding Robbery warrant from Clackamas County.

Shane Leeper, 28, arrested outside Dick’s Sporting Goods, charged with Theft in the Second Degree, as well as warrants for Theft in the Second Degree and Burglary in the First Degree.

Portland Police says the operation, focused on tackling retail theft, underscores law enforcement’s commitment to maintaining safety and security within the community. As a result of the operation’s diligence, stolen merchandise was successfully reclaimed, sending a strong message that criminal activity will not go unchecked.