Retail Theft Mission In North Portland Leads To Arrests At Two Shopping Centers

Portland, Ore. — On November 14, 2023, North Precinct personnel carried out a retail theft mission at Jantzen Beach Center and Hayden Meadows Square, resulting in the arrest of 11 individuals. The arrests include individuals apprehended on warrants and those facing charges such as Theft, Robbery, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Felony Weapon Possession, Identity Theft, Assault, Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, and Reckless Driving.

The arrested individuals are:

David A. Chrisman, 35, Portland (arrested on a warrant) Juvenile female, 17, Vancouver (referred to juvenile court, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle) Alexander Beidler, 31, Portland (arrested on a warrant) Delbert L. Martin, 64, Portland (arrested on a warrant for Robbery in the Third Degree) April D. Mock, 34, Portland (arrested on a warrant) Reuben R. Hostetler, 43, Damascus (arrested on a warrant) Patrick Nshizirungu, 29, Portland (arrested for Theft in the Third Degree) Glen P. Oakes, 45, Portland (arrested on a warrant for Theft in the Third Degree) Latoya M. Williams, 39, Portland (arrested for Theft in the Third Degree) Luke A. Traffie, 37 (arrested on a warrant) Jonathan Follstad-Martin, 39, (Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Theft in the Second Degree, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Theft in the First Degree, Identity Theft, Assault in the Fourth Degree, Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Reckless Driving)

In addition to the arrests, three vehicles were towed, and three stolen vehicles were recovered. This mission is one of more than a dozen retail theft missions conducted by the Portland Police Bureau since March of this year, resulting in the arrest of over 100 individuals. The ongoing efforts aim to deter retail theft and other criminal activities across Portland, contributing to the improvement of livability in the area. These retail theft missions are expected to continue in the foreseeable future.