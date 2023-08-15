KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Retail Sales Rose Solidly Last Month

August 15, 2023 10:36AM PDT
Share
Retail Sales Rose Solidly Last Month
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans increased their purchases at retailers last month – for clothing, dining out, sporting goods and other areas – in a sign that solid consumer spending is still powering a resilient U.S. economy.

Retail sales rose a better-than-expected 0.7% in July from June, according to the Commerce Department’s report Tuesday.

The gain followed a revised 0.3% gain the previous month.

Excluding autos and gas, sales rose a solid 1%.

Sales at a number of different outlets increased.

Department stores posted a 0.9% increase, while clothing and accessories stores had a 1% gain.

Sales at sporting goods stores and hobby stores rose 1.5%.

But furniture and home furnishings stores and electronics stores remained weak, registering declines.

More about:
retail
Sales

Popular Posts

1

A Doctor Needs Medical Help Due To Daring To Walk In Portland
2

Oregon Governor Signs Seven Bills Into Law
3

Mental Health and Drug Laws Signed into Law in Oregon
4

Delays Expected On I-5 In Clark And Cowlitz Counties This Week
5

More Oregonians Than Thought Affected By State Wide Cyber Security Breach