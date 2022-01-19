Results Of Recall Vote Against Two Newberg School Board Members Will Take Weeks

NEWBERG, Ore. — Voters in the Newberg School District are deciding whether or not to recall two school board members. While the election results will not be official for several weeks, early results show that Chairman Dave Brown and Vice Chair Brian Shannon will stay on the board.
They are facing recall after introducing a ban on political signs and flags last summer. The board then fired the Superintendent for not implementing the ban.
Results started coming in just after 8:00pm and were updated again at 10:45pm.
RESULTS
56% of eligible voters cast ballots. Both men are holding on to their positions by narrow leads with 52% of the vote.
New as of January 1, 2022 is the election law that says if ballots are postmarked by election day, they can be counted up to 7 days after.
“Drop box ballots and ballots arriving late in the evening will be counted overnight. It’s hard to guess how many more might be received between election, January 18th and 7 days later,” said Yamhill County Elections Clerk Brian Van Bergen.
Voters will have up to two weeks to come into elections headquarters in McMinnville to fix any signature issues. Definite results might be stalled until February 8th.
Vice Chair Shannon talked with KXL’s Lars Larson.
Our news partner KGW talked with Chairman Brown.
The board voted in November to fire the Superintendent, Dr. Joe Morelock, without cause.
