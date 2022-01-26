Results Of Newberg School Board Recall Vote Still Not Final

NEWBERG, Ore. — Voters in the Newberg School District are deciding whether or not to recall two school board members. While the election results will not be official until next month, updated results released on Tuesday afternoon show that Chairman Dave Brown and Vice Chair Brian Shannon are maintaining their leads with 52% of the vote.
Both men have an advantage of around 600 votes. More than 58% of eligible voters have cast ballots.
RESULTS
Brown and Shannon are facing recall after introducing a ban on political signs and flags last summer. The board then fired the Superintendent for not implementing the ban.
A huge issue in completing the tally is unclear signatures. People registered to vote may have used signatures on file from 10 years ago, but now the way they write has changed. Many use scribbles now where they wrote their names clearly in cursive previously. Much more correspondence is going on now between the Yamhill County Elections office than ever before.
“It is an immense amount of extra work,” said Yamhill County Elections Clerk Brian Van Bergen.
A new election law took effect on January 1st that says if ballots are postmarked by election day, they can be counted up to 7 days after. It now takes 21 days to cure ballots. The final numbers should be available on February 14th.
There are roughly 600 voters in Washington County and 300 voters in Clackamas County who could’ve cast ballots as the district’s boundaries extend into those counties.
Vice Chair Shannon talked with KXL’s Lars Larson.
Our news partner KGW talked with Chairman Brown.
The board voted in November to fire the Superintendent, Dr. Joe Morelock, without cause.
