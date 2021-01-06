      Weather Alert

Restraining Order Upheld Against Owner of Spiffy’s Restaurant For Defying COVID Orders

Jan 5, 2021 @ 5:00pm

CHEHALIS, Wash. — The owner of Spiffy’s Restaurant and Bakery in Chehalis was back in court on Tuesday afternoon for not abiding by Governor Jay Inslee’s COVID orders.  Spiffy’s has been fined $145,000 for serving customers indoors.  The judge upheld a restraining order against the restaurant.

The case was heard by a judge from Thurston County because of a conflict of interest.  Spiffy’s owner Ron Samuelson’s son is a district court judge in Lewis County.

The restaurant was served with legal papers last month and notified of an initial court hearing last week.  The judge handed down a temporary restraining order at that time.

Samuuelson could face contempt of court is Spiffy’s stays open.  A voicemail message on Tuesday afternoon said the restaurant would be “closed for the next couple days due to the court date”.

Governor Inslee has said that businesses caught violating the rules can be fined up to $9,000 per day or violation.  The Washington Labor and Industry Board has threatened criminal action if the violations continue.

TAGS
covid-19 restrictions find Gov. Jay Inslee Lewis County Courthouse Spiffy's Restaurant Washington
Popular Posts
Restraining Order Upheld Against Owner of Spiffy's Restaurant For Defying COVID Orders
Washington Governor Extends Statewide Restrictions
President Trump's $2,000 Checks All But Dead As GOP Senate Refuses Aid
Vandals Wreak Havoc In Downtown Portland, No Arrests
Portland's 1st Deadly Crash Of 2021, Comes House After Last Of 2020