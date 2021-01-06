Restraining Order Upheld Against Owner of Spiffy’s Restaurant For Defying COVID Orders
CHEHALIS, Wash. — The owner of Spiffy’s Restaurant and Bakery in Chehalis was back in court on Tuesday afternoon for not abiding by Governor Jay Inslee’s COVID orders. Spiffy’s has been fined $145,000 for serving customers indoors. The judge upheld a restraining order against the restaurant.
The case was heard by a judge from Thurston County because of a conflict of interest. Spiffy’s owner Ron Samuelson’s son is a district court judge in Lewis County.
The restaurant was served with legal papers last month and notified of an initial court hearing last week. The judge handed down a temporary restraining order at that time.
Samuuelson could face contempt of court is Spiffy’s stays open. A voicemail message on Tuesday afternoon said the restaurant would be “closed for the next couple days due to the court date”.
Governor Inslee has said that businesses caught violating the rules can be fined up to $9,000 per day or violation. The Washington Labor and Industry Board has threatened criminal action if the violations continue.