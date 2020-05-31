      Breaking News
Riots Break Out In The City Of Roses, Curfew Declared

Restaurants, Salons, Gyms Can Start Reopening In Washington County Monday

May 31, 2020 @ 4:20pm

Washington County, Ore. – Washington County will start reopening Monday morning into phase one, which was approved by Governor Kate Brown. Businesses like salons, gyms, and restaurants have been getting ready all weekend across cities like Hillsboro, Beaverton, Tigard, and Sherwood. Not everyone is back open yet, so you should call ahead. Also be extra cautious not to cause a new outbreak. Health officials remind us during reopening it’s crucial to keep being safe. Wear masks, use sanitizer, and help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Click Here to read more

 

 

TAGS
gyms Monday Phase 1 Reopen restaurants salon washington county
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast