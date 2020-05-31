Restaurants, Salons, Gyms Can Start Reopening In Washington County Monday
Washington County, Ore. – Washington County will start reopening Monday morning into phase one, which was approved by Governor Kate Brown. Businesses like salons, gyms, and restaurants have been getting ready all weekend across cities like Hillsboro, Beaverton, Tigard, and Sherwood. Not everyone is back open yet, so you should call ahead. Also be extra cautious not to cause a new outbreak. Health officials remind us during reopening it’s crucial to keep being safe. Wear masks, use sanitizer, and help prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Click Here to read more