      Weather Alert
Flood Watch In Effect Through Friday Night

Respiratory Viruses Other Than COVID-19 Causing Concern In Washington State

Nov 11, 2021 @ 10:37am

SEATTLE (AP) – Washington state health officials say there’s growing concern more patients are becoming sick with respiratory viruses other than COVID-19 now that colder weather is nearing.

The Seattle Times reports the state recorded a seven-day coronavirus case rate of 174.2 infections per 100,000 Washingtonians as of the last week of October, the most recent complete data.

The rate was down from about 200 cases per 100,000 in mid-October.

This year, in addition to COVID, authorities say they are concerned about the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, which causes cold-like symptoms.

TAGS
concern virus Washington
Popular Posts
Biden Weaponizing Every Single Agency Against Us
Two More People Shot To Death in Portland, Pushing Homicide Total To 77
Company Halts Work Program Instead Of Upping Detainee Pay
Woman and 2-year-old fall 50 feet at Multnomah Falls
Washington State Senate Considering New COVID Rules For Capitol
Connect With Us Listen To Us On