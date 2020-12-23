Resources Available For Thousands Without Heat Due To Natural Gas Outage
Courtesy: MGN
HOOD RIVER, Ore. — A vehicle crashed into a regulator station on Sunday night, causing an outage that has affected 5,500 NW Natural Gas customers in White Salmon and Bingen, Washington and the Hood River-Odell area on the Oregon side.
Utility crews are beginning to restore service to about 1,500 customers in White Salmon and Bingen. Once Williams NW Pipeline completes repairs on its district regulator station, crews can begin restoring gas to Hood River and Odell sometime on Wednesday. The phased restoration could take several days to complete.
Technicians wearing identification and following COVID-19 safety protocols will be going door-to-door when service is restored. Customers should not relight their equipment until instructed by crews. Other utilities are helping out through a mutual assistance program. Employees will be wearing badges from NW Natural, Avista, Cascade or Puget Sound Energy.
The Hood River Fire Department has been distributing blankets to homes. NW Natural in coordination with Hood River County Sheriff Emergency Management is also offering assistance for hotel rooms and portable heaters.
Hotels
NW Natural customers needing a place to stay should contact any of the following hotels for a room. Please bring a copy of your gas bill or proof of address and lodging expenses will be covered by NW Natural.
Best Western Hood River
1108 E Marina Way
Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 386-2200
Holiday Inn Express The Dalles
2920 W 6th St
The Dalles, OR 97058
(541) 370-2450
Hampton Inn
1 Nichols Pkwy
Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 436-1600
Holiday Inn Express
2625 Cascade Ave
Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 308-1000
Best Western Cascade Locks
735 Wanapa St
Cascade Locks, OR 97014
(541) 374-8777
The Dalles Shilo Inn
3223 Bret Clodfelter Way
The Dalles, OR 97058
(541) 298-5502
Motel 6
2014 W 7th St
The Dalles, OR 97058
541-296-1191
Transportation
For customers seeking transportation to lodging, please call the Hood River County Emergency Management Hotline: 541-387-6911 for English and 541-387-7080 for Spanish. This hotline will be staffed from 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. tomorrow, Wed. Dec. 23.
Heaters and blankets
Customers seeking portable heaters and blankets should go to the temporary distribution center at 1825 May Street in Hood River (across from the Fire Department), which will be open from 4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. this evening and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. tomorrow.