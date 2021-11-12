      Weather Alert
Residents of Flooded RV Park Near Tillamook Rescued

Nov 12, 2021 @ 1:38pm
Courtesy: KGW's Mike Benner

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — An RV park along Neskowin Creek off Highway 101 near Tillamook was evacuated on Friday morning due to flooding.

The Coast Guard was called in and sent two helicopter crews to help with rescues.  They rescued a dozen people and three dogs.  Eight others were rescued by local authorities.

“There’s an RV park there that approximately 50 people live in.  And the waters are rising and there’s a threat of mud slides,” said Coast Guard Petty Officer Cynthia Oldham.

30 people chose to stay in their homes.

TAGS
coast guard flooding Highway 101 Neskowin Creek tillamook
