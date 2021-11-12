Residents of Flooded RV Park Near Tillamook Rescued

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — An RV park along Neskowin Creek off Highway 101 near Tillamook was evacuated on Friday morning due to flooding.
The Coast Guard was called in and sent two helicopter crews to help with rescues. They rescued a dozen people and three dogs. Eight others were rescued by local authorities.
“There’s an RV park there that approximately 50 people live in. And the waters are rising and there’s a threat of mud slides,” said Coast Guard Petty Officer Cynthia Oldham.
30 people chose to stay in their homes.
#BREAKING #UPDATE The @USCG has concluded evacuation efforts. Coast Guard crews rescued 12 people, 3 dogs from Neskowin, OR, RV park. Partner agencies rescued 8 people, ~30 elected to remain in RV park. #USCG remains #Ready to assist the public.#SAR #ProtectingThePNW
— USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) November 12, 2021
RV park just south of Neskowin is flooded pic.twitter.com/o2cr3p6VyP
— Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) November 12, 2021
