Residents Displaced By Fire Caused By Smoking In Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Neighbors grabbed garden hoses and tried to put out a fire at a single detached apartment on Monday night while others tried to alert the residents inside.
Firefighters were dispatched to Northeast 21st Avenue and Cornell Road just after 9:00pm. Investigators say smoking materials that were not properly disposed of sparked the fire.
Four residents were able to escape the burning apartment uninjured. The Red Cross assisted them with resources to get back on their feet.