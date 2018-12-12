Reservoirs Near Eugene Unusually Low

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Officials say reservoirs upstream of the Eugene-Springfield area are unusually low.

The Eugene Register-Guard reports Lookout Point Lake on the Middle Fork of the Willamette River illustrates that fact. Little water remains in the reservoir, revealing even more stumps and creating larger mud flats.

A dry fall has left Lookout Point and other reservoirs so low that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are warning people who might be curious about venturing out onto the exposed lake bottom.

The safety concern is loose soil and sticky mud that could be a hazard.

Dustin Bengtson, deputy operations project manager for the Corps in Eugene, says the low levels are creating challenges, including keeping enough water flowing out of the reservoirs to maintain healthy rivers for fish, while also not depleting the lakes too much.

