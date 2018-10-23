Reservoir Improvement Project Taking Shape In Washington Park

PORTLAND, Ore.–

What’s Happening Now

Work continues on drilled shafts. You will notice sheets of plywood laid out on the bottom of the reservoir construction site. Each one covers a completed drilled shaft. For the next several months crews will continue to drill shafts until all are completed.

Drilling shafts is a simple concept, dig a hole, drop some rebar in and fill it with concrete. Crews on this project must do all this on a grand scale and meet exacting standards. Each shaft has a specific diameter, and depth unique to its exact location on the site. Some shafts are as narrow as three feet, and others as wide as five feet, depths vary as well with the deepest being at 100 feet. Drilling the shafts requires an incredible degree of precision, it must be drilled straight down without cutting at an angle. To keep the drilling rig from veering off course, the crew checks the plumbness (straight vertical alignment) of the drill using a level, adjusting as needed.

For each shaft a rebar cage (weighting between 12,000 and 32,000 pounds) must be built to fit its dimensions and extending a determined distance above the shaft to allow for integration into the floor slab when built. The cages are built on the old Reservoir 4 site, transported over to the new reservoir site, raise by a crane to a vertical position and then lowered into the drilled shaft. Each cage is equipped with centralizers that keep it centered in the hole.

Each shaft will require 15 to 45 cubic yards of concrete, meaning 2 to 6 concrete truck loads. Depending on the location of the shaft, trucks will either navigate their way to the bottom of the site or to a position on the ledge between the two retaining walls to deliver their load. The concrete will be pumped into the shaft using a tremie pipe which is pulled out of the hole as the concrete level rises.

THIS PAST MONTH

Concrete & Rebar

The Washington Park Reservoir Improvement Project is a big project and uses A LOT of materials, particularly concrete and steel rebar. 3,000 truckloads of concrete will be used during the lifetime of the improvement project! That is a total of 30,170 cubic-yards, or 120 million pounds, along with 7.4 million pounds of rebar, long and straight and coiled stacks.

The original reservoir was made of concrete poured over the existing carved out landscape with some rebar thrown in here and there. The new one is a highly engineered structure being built to current standards and reinforced with rebar every few inches. The rebar being used today is more than twice the thickness of any used in the original construction.

Just as rebar and its application have evolved since 1894, so has concrete and its formulation. Shotcrete used on this project is a special mixture that is thicker than usual and contains fibers. This allows it to adhere to the wall surface. For the drilled shafts, walls, floor slab, and columns a high strength structural concrete is being used.