Rescuers Stay Hopeful About Finding More Survivors In Rubble

Jun 28, 2021 @ 4:10am

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) – Rescue workers are still holding out hope they will find survivors as they head into a fifth day of digging through the rubble of a partially collapsed condo building outside Miami. The death toll stood at nine Monday. But more than 150 people remain missing in Surfside. Families of the missing rode buses on Sunday to a site nearby from which they watched rescuers work. Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai led a humanitarian delegation that included several Israeli experts in search-and-rescue operations. He said the experts have told him of cases where survivors were found after 100 hours or more.

