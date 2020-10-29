Body Of Missing Climber Found On Mount Hood
MT HOOD, Ore. – Search and Rescue crews Thursday afternoon found the body of a missing climber on Mount Hood.
The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Austin Mishler of Bend was camping on the mountain Monday night and was supposed to climb in the Eliot Glacier area and go home Tuesday.
He never showed up.
Rescuers found his tent empty on Wednesday and plan to bring him down on Friday.
Mishler was an experienced climber and wilderness guide.