Rescue cat helps Oregon woman detect breast cancer

An Albany woman says she’s alive today because her cat helped her detect a lump in her breast.

According to KGW…Michelle and her husband Will adopted Mia the cat in 2017. She says she and her husband were lying in bed watching TV, when out of nowhere, Mia got up on her chest, sniffed her right breast and looked at Michelle. She sniffed the spot again and looked at Michelle as she tried to shove her off. She came back up and just laid down on that right breast and looked at her with a look of…, ‘I’m trying to tell you something.’”

Turns out, it was Stage 2 breast cancer and the start of a long road of treatment and recovery.

Medical reports show specially trained dogs have detected cancer in humans. Mia the cat, has no such training.

Michelle hopes her story does two things: motivates women to get yearly mammograms, and inspires people to adopt rescue animals.