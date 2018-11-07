Republicans will retain control of the Senate, ABC News projects By Political News | Nov 6, 2018 @ 7:28 PM iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — ABC News projects that the Republicans will retain control of the Senate. This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Ted Cruz thwarts challenge from Democratic insurgent Beto O’Rourke in tight Senate race, ABC News projects Josh Hawley will defeat Claire McCaskill in Senate race in Missouri, ABC News projects, based on an analysis of the vote Trump will awaken to unfriendly Congress, and House Dems poised to investigate Election Day 2018: Democrats will win enough seats to gain control of the House, ABC News projects Election 2018 exit poll analysis: 47 percent say vulnerable North Dakota senator’s vote against Kavanaugh was a factor Election 2018 exit poll analysis: Record high turnout for nonwhites in Georgia races