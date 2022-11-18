KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Republicans Put The Biden Crime Family On Notice

November 18, 2022 1:47PM PST
Share
Republicans Put The Biden Crime Family On Notice

After the midterm elections, Republicans have won control of the House and Democrats have won control of the Senate. Senator James Comer (R-KY) spoke at a news conference on Thursday and vowed to continue the investigation into the Biden Administration. Why? Because he wants to root out waste, fraud, and abuse.” From Burisma to laptops, the “Big Guy” Joe Biden and his crooked clan seem to have done a lot of shady business dealings, and Congressman James Comer says he’s going to hold them accountable, but will it happen? For more information, Lars speaks with Ben Whedon, who is a reporter for Just The News.

The post Republicans Put The Biden Crime Family On Notice appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts

1

Brittney Griner Sent To Russian Penal Colony To Serve Sentence
2

US To Fly Supersonic Bomber In Show Of Force Against North Korea
3

The Vote Is In And Your Gun Rights Are Out
4

New Supreme Court Justice Jackson Issues First Opinion
5

Appeals Court Ruling Keeps President Biden's Student Debt Plan On Hold