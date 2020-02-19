Republicans Plan No Show Tonight In Salem To Slow Down Democrats
Salem, Ore. – The first ‘no show’ of the 2020 Oregon legislative session could come as soon as Tuesday night in Salem. The House Republican Leader Christine Drazan announced today that members of her caucus will refuse to attend a floor session scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight. If at least 21 of the chamber’s 22 Republicans follow through, the strategy would deny Democrats the two-thirds quorum needed to conduct business, hampering progress as the chamber works to meet legislative deadlines.
The session should be streamed live online. You can click here to see it.