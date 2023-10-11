KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Republicans Nominate Steve Scalise To Be House Speaker

October 11, 2023 10:32AM PDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans have nominated Rep. Steve Scalise to be the next House speaker and will now try to unite around the conservative in a floor vote to elect him after ousting Rep. Kevin McCarthy from the post.

Lawmakers said that in private balloting at the Capitol, House Republicans pushed aside Rep. Jim Jordan, the Judiciary Committee chairman, in favor of Scalise, the current majority leader.

The Louisiana lawmaker is seen as a hero to some after surviving a mass shooting on lawmakers at a congressional baseball game practice few years ago.

Republicans now will seek to assemble their narrow House majority around Scalise in what is certain to be a close vote of the full House.

