Republicans Murkowski, Romney, And Collins To Support Judge Jackson For Supreme Court

Apr 4, 2022 @ 3:32pm
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks after President Joe Biden announced Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Cross Hall of the White House, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney say they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s “historic nomination” to the Supreme Court, bolstering bipartisan support for the first Black woman to be nominated for the job.

The senators announced their decisions Monday ahead of a procedural Senate vote to advance the nomination.

They join Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine who has also said she will support Jackson. Jackson, a federal appellate court judge, was nominated by President Joe Biden to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

