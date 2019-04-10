Republican State Senator Criticized for Comments on Slavery
By Grant McHill
|
Apr 9, 2019 @ 5:06 PM

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A Republican state senator in Oregon has been criticized after claiming slaves benefited from being designated as three-fifths of a person.

Sen. Dennis Linthicum said on Tuesday during floor debate that the Three-Fifths Compromise was meant to prevent slaveholding states from gaining too much power in Congress.

The comments came amid discussion over whether Oregon should switch to a national popular vote model for presidential elections.

The Three-Fifths Compromise was an agreement that came out of the 1789 Constitutional Convention. Slaves were designated as three-fifths of a person when calculating a state’s number of representatives. It gave slaveholding states more power in Congress until northern states saw a population increase.

Sen. James Manning, a Democrat from Eugene, said Linthicum’s comments rewrite history and are an “offensive mischaracterization.”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Man Killed in North Bend House Fire Couple Survives Power Line Pole Impaling SUV Near Seattle Cases Mount Against Washington State Bar Association Board Flooding Forces Evacuations for 2nd Day in Oregon Rescue Crews Searching for Missing Soldier Report: Record Number of Wolves in Oregon
Comments