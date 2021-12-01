      Weather Alert

Republican Senator Enters Washington Secretary Of State Race

Dec 1, 2021 @ 3:42pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Republican state Sen. Keith Wagoner says he plans to challenge newly appointed Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs in next year’s election.

Hobbs was sworn into office Nov. 22 following his appointment by Gov. Jay Inslee to replace Kim Wyman, a Republican.

Wyman – the fifth consecutive GOP secretary of state in Washington dating back to 1965 – resigned to take a key election security job in the Biden administration.

Hobbs’ appointment lasts until the November 2022 election, which will determine who serves the remaining two years of Wyman’s four-year term.

Hobbs says he plans to enter that race.

TAGS
race Secretary of State Washington
Popular Posts
Former Portland Police Chief Charles Moose Has Died
Two Shot Outside Tukwila Mall
New Omicron Variant Stokes World Fears, Triggers Travel Bans
Washington Schools Suffered Big Losses During Pandemic
Scammers Posing As DMV In Phishing Scheme
Connect With Us Listen To Us On