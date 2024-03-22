KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Files Motion To Oust Speaker Mike Johnson

March 22, 2024 10:10AM PDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson is at risk of being ousted.

Hard-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia filed a motion to vacate on Friday in the middle of a House vote on a $1.2 trillion package to keep the government open.

It’s the same political dynamic that removed the last Republican speaker, Kevin McCarthy, months ago.

McCarthy’s was the first such ouster of a speaker after far-right conservatives revolted over his compromise with Democrats to prevent a federal shutdown.

The House is scheduled to leave town for a spring recess after Friday’s session.

It’s doubtful any vote on Johnson’s removal would be imminent.

Johnson’s spokesman says he’s “focused on governing.”

