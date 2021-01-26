Republican Leaders In Washington State Call For Congressman To Resign
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Most of the Republican county leaders in U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse’s congressional district on Monday called for the lawmaker to resign for being one of 10 GOP members of the House to vote for the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.
Six county GOP chairs from the 4th Congressional District, which covers the central portion of Washington state, called for Newhouse to resign.
A letter calling for the resignation was dated Monday and signed by the GOP chairs of Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Grant, Adams and Douglas counties.
The letter says many constituents feel “betrayed” by Newhouse’s Jan. 13 vote.
Newhouse says he is not resigning.