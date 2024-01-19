KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Representative Graber Says Storm Shows Need for Hearings, Change in Oregon

January 19, 2024 7:41AM PST
Share
Representative Graber Says Storm Shows Need for Hearings, Change in Oregon
Photo: Portland Fire and Rescue

The freezing rain, snow, wind so far are linked to at least 13 deaths from hypothermia, fires, and falling trees. They’ve also caused widespread damage to homes, vehicles, and power lines, cutting off power to thousands. Firefighter and state representative Dacia Graber was among those in the dark and cold.

“I want everyone to think about the damage and destruction that we had from a week of snow. and cold temperatures and ice.”

She says the storm exposed the state’s vulnerabilities to emergencies.

“This spawns a much broader question about community resilience, about infrastructure reliability and how prepared we all are.”

And now she’s worried about what could happen in an even more extreme case.

“This is absolutely nothing compared to what it would be when we have that Cascadia megathrust earthquake.”

Graber is calling for the state legislature to hold hearings about the ice storm. She’s also introducing legislation to modernize emergency medical response. The lawmaker who represents parts of Multnomah and Washington Counties says, ” Oregon to make a very long story short, we have series of silos and really well intentioned providers and excellent on the ground providers. But the systems of care are a bit dysfunctional, and Oregon actually ranks 49th in a report card that was done on emergency medical care.”

She says she’s already done a lot of work with others on a plan to bring Oregon up to date.

“We have over 110 meetings on the books. We’ve got over 70 stakeholders. We’ve done multiple roundtables.”

More about:
Emergency Medical Response Modernization
Ice Storm Response
Oregon Rep. Dacia Graber

Popular Posts

1

State Of Emergency Declared In Newport
2

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Falls To 6.6%, Lowest Level Since May
3

How Much Snow And Ice Is Expected Friday And Saturday?
4

A Seattle Teacher Tells His Students Being “Straight” Is Offensive
5

US Applications For Jobless Benefits Fall To Lowest Level Since September 2022