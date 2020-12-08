Reports Of Child Abuse Down In Washington State During Pandemic
SEATTLE (AP) – Child welfare officials have reported more foster youth spent the night in hotel rooms while overall reports of child abuse and neglect declined during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Northwest News Network reported that the Washington State Office of the Family and Children’s Ombuds made public a report on Monday highlighting the “systemic issues” in the state’s child welfare system.
The report, which covers from September 2019 to August 2020, found that calls to Child Protective Services dropped by 42% after schools ended in-person instruction.
Officials warned in the report that cases of child abuse and neglect are likely going unreported.