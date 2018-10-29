Reports of an EF-0 Tornado in North Portland

Officials said they found the most signs of damage just south of Marine Drive. Three unoccupied semi-truck trailers were overturned, trees had broken limbs, and a building saw some minor roof damage, the NWS said. Pacific Power is reporting more than 800 homes and businesses without power in North Portland near where NWS says the tornado touched down. The small tornado briefly touched down in North Portland as a series of thunderstorms swept across the region Sunday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the tornado touched down at about 3 p.m. It was rated at an EF-0. According to NOAA, that means it had wind speeds of between 65 to 85 mph that caused some light damage.