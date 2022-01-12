REPORTS: Damian Lillard Out Indefinitely For Surgery

PORTLAND, Ore. – A big blow for Rip City Wednesday.
Several reports say Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard has decided to have surgery to fix a stomach injury.
The surgery will be done Thursday and Lillard will be out indefinitely.
He’s expected to be re-evaluated in 6 to 8 weeks.
Yahoo Sources: Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard to undergo surgery tomorrow for an abdomen issue and will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks. https://t.co/uuEy0V3TWQ
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 12, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will undergo surgery on Thursday for his abdominal injury and will be sidelined indefinitely, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 12, 2022
