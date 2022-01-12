      Weather Alert

REPORTS: Damian Lillard Out Indefinitely For Surgery

Jan 12, 2022 @ 3:15pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – A big blow for Rip City Wednesday.

Several reports say Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard has decided to have surgery to fix a stomach injury.

The surgery will be done Thursday and Lillard will be out indefinitely.

He’s expected to be re-evaluated in 6 to 8 weeks.

 

