Reported Sex Assaults In The US Military Have Dropped

May 15, 2024 2:30PM PDT
Reported Sex Assaults In The US Military Have Dropped
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the number of reported sexual assaults across the military decreased last year.

A confidential survey also found a 19% drop in the number of service members who said they had experienced some type of unwanted sexual contact.

Both are dramatic reversals of what has been a growing problem in recent years.

Officials told The Associated Press that more than 29,000 active-duty service members said in the survey that they had unwanted sexual contact during the previous year, compared with nearly 36,000 in 2021.

It’s the first decrease in eight years.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the report hasn’t been publicly released.

