REPORT: Youth Correctional Facility In Albany Has High Rate Of Sexual Victimization

Jan 6, 2020 @ 2:42pm

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A federal report says Oregon’s correctional facility for girls and young women had among the highest rates of sexual victimization in 2018.

In the report, 42 girls and young women at Albany’s Oak Creek Youth Correctional Facility were surveyed; 14.3% reported being sexually victimized last year.

That’s more than twice the national average of 7.1%, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

The Oregon Youth Authority says it’s puzzled by the findings.

Read why here: https://insideoya.com/2019/12/16/troubling-results-from-federal-survey-inconsistent-with-oyas-own-data/

