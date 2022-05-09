      Weather Alert

REPORT: Washington State Has 50 Dams In “Poor” Condition

May 9, 2022 @ 10:35am
This photo shows a view of the Enloe Dam powerhouse and dam in the distance on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Oroville, Wash. (Steve Ringman/The Seattle Times via AP)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – An Associated Press investigation has found 50 dams in Washington state that are classified as high-hazard and in poor or unsatisfactory condition.

Dams are categorized by the hazard they pose were they to fail.

A high-hazard dam is likely to result in the loss of at least one human life if it were to fail.

Dams also are assessed by their conditions – ranging from satisfactory to fair to poor to unsatisfactory.

A dam in unsatisfactory condition has safety deficiencies requiring immediate action.

A dam in poor condition typically has safety deficiencies that may realistically occur, meaning repairs are necessary.

Of Washington’s 50 high-hazard dams listed in poor condition, the most are in Yakima County with seven.

TAGS
condition dams poor Washington
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
2 Southridge H.S. Students Dead, Sheriff's Deputy Among 4 Critically Injured In Beaverton Crash
New Orangutan At The Oregon Zoo Named After Dolly Parton Classic
Video Released Of Suspects Damaging Property In Downtown Portland Following Abortion Rights Protest
Tuberculosis Outbreak Hits Prison In Washington State
Connect With Us Listen To Us On