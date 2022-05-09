REPORT: Washington State Has 50 Dams In “Poor” Condition

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – An Associated Press investigation has found 50 dams in Washington state that are classified as high-hazard and in poor or unsatisfactory condition.
Dams are categorized by the hazard they pose were they to fail.
A high-hazard dam is likely to result in the loss of at least one human life if it were to fail.
Dams also are assessed by their conditions – ranging from satisfactory to fair to poor to unsatisfactory.
A dam in unsatisfactory condition has safety deficiencies requiring immediate action.
A dam in poor condition typically has safety deficiencies that may realistically occur, meaning repairs are necessary.
Of Washington’s 50 high-hazard dams listed in poor condition, the most are in Yakima County with seven.