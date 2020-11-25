REPORT: Virus Spreading In Households, Gatherings, Worksites In Washington State
SEATTLE (AP) – A new report shows people infected with the coronavirus in King County, Washington, in recent weeks have been mostly exposed in households, in a variety of social activities and gatherings, and in workplaces.
Public Health – Seattle & King County released the report Wednesday showing disease transmission is not linked to a few hotspots.
County health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin says with cases triple the numbers they were in October, it’s fair to assume that exposure in King County can happen anywhere people are around other people, especially indoors.