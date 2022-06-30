      Weather Alert

REPORT: USC And UCLA To Leave Pac-12

Jun 30, 2022 @ 10:39am

LOS ANGELES, Ca. – According to a new report, the Pac-12 is due for a big shake-up.

According to Jon Wilner from the Mercury News, USC and UCLA are planning to leave the conference for the Big Ten as early as 2024.

No word on how this will impact Oregon and Oregon State.

TAGS
Big Ten conference pac 12 ucla USC
Popular Posts
Judge Lifts Former President Trump's Contempt Order
UPDATE: Man Faces Additional Charges In Deadly Shooting Of Clark County Deputy
Damage To Several Downtown Portland Buildings After Roe V. Wade Demonstrations
Supreme Court: Biden Can End Trump-Era Asylum Policy
WNBA Star Brittney Griner Ordered To Trial Friday In Russia
Connect With Us Listen To Us On