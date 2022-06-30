REPORT: USC And UCLA To Leave Pac-12

LOS ANGELES, Ca. – According to a new report, the Pac-12 is due for a big shake-up.
According to Jon Wilner from the Mercury News, USC and UCLA are planning to leave the conference for the Big Ten as early as 2024.
No word on how this will impact Oregon and Oregon State.
