REPORT: US Begins Strikes On Militias In Iraq, Syria, Retaliating For Fatal Drone Attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say the U.S. military is launching an air assault on dozens of sites in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for the drone strike that killed three U.S. troops in Jordan last weekend.

The initial strikes by manned and unmanned aircraft were hitting command and control headquarters, ammunition storage and other facilities.

The U.S. had bolstered defenses in place to protect troops at the base in Jordan.

President Joe Biden and other top U.S. leaders have warned for days that the U.S. would strike back at the militias in a “tiered response.”