Trail Blazers President And CEO Chris McGowan Resigns

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Trail Blazers President and CEO Chris McGowan has resigned.
His final day will be November 26th.
Thank you, @ChrisDMcGowan ❤️https://t.co/bc34T3qgH8 pic.twitter.com/7HFW9nwLig
— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 12, 2021
McGowan has been with the team, and parent company Vulcan, since October 2012.
“We are grateful for Chris’s contributions since joining the Trail Blazers nearly a decade ago,” said Jody Allen, chair of the Trail Blazers. “I appreciate his dedication to the organization and to our fans, and we wish him well in his next chapter.”
Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President Dewayne Hankins has been promoted to the President post.
“Since joining the Trail Blazers in 2013, Dewayne has been crucial to our success and growth,” said Jody Allen, chair of the Trail Blazers. “Now in his ninth season with us, we’re thrilled to have him lead the organization.”
“It was a pleasure to work with Chris, and I want to thank him for the last decade of mentorship,” Hankins said. “I also want to thank Jody and Bert for their continued trust in me as I take on this new role.”