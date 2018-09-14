Report: Salem Water Crisis Compounded By Poor Communication

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A report says that city staff in Salem, Oregon, failed to anticipate the impact a health advisory issued during the area’s water crisis would have on the public.

The report released Friday said the advisory resulted in a communications crisis and the city was not able to handle the deluge of calls.

The Statesman Journal reports that the study, compiled by The Novak Consulting Group at the request of the city, is based on interviews with more than 20 city staff members, council members and e a review of documents and news articles.

This crisis began May 25 when Salem Public Works staff became aware of toxins from an algae bloom detected in Salem’s water supply. The first drinking water advisory was issued May 29, warning the elderly, sick and young not to use tap water.