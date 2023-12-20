REPORT: Oregon State, Washington State Eye Affiliate Membership In West Coast Conference

(Associated Press) – Oregon State and Washington State are working on a deal to become affiliate members of the West Coast Conference for basketball and other Olympic sports for two years.

Sources tell The Associated Press a deal could be done as soon as this week.

Oregon State and Washington State recently reached a football-scheduling agreement with the Mountain West for next season.

Both are trying to plan their future after the collapse of the Pac-12, which will lose 10 schools to other leagues next summer.