REPORT: Oregon State, Washington State Eye Affiliate Membership In West Coast Conference

December 20, 2023 2:26PM PST
(Associated Press) – Oregon State and Washington State are working on a deal to become affiliate members of the West Coast Conference for basketball and other Olympic sports for two years.

Sources tell The Associated Press a deal could be done as soon as this week.

Oregon State and Washington State recently reached a football-scheduling agreement with the Mountain West for next season.

Both are trying to plan their future after the collapse of the Pac-12, which will lose 10 schools to other leagues next summer.

