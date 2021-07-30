      Weather Alert

REPORT: Nearly Half Of All 9-1-1 Calls To Seattle Police Don’t Need Armed Response

Jul 30, 2021 @ 10:24am

SEATTLE (AP) – New findings from an Oakland-based nonprofit that spent recent months analyzing Seattle’s 911 calls say up to half the calls Seattle police receive can be responded to without armed, sworn officers.

The Seattle Times reports police, while generally supportive of the findings, say they have questions about how realistic that number is.

The report is a result of part of Mayor Jenny Durkan’s plan to reimagine policing in Seattle, which she launched last year.

The National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform found at some point in the future, an “alternative, non-sworn response” could be appropriate for up to 49% of Seattle Police Department calls, or about 685,000 dispatch responses between 2017 and 2019.

