REPORT: Major Increase In Homelessness In Washington State
photo from KLYC
SEATTLE (AP) – According to an annual report to Congress, Washington state experienced one of the largest estimated increases in homelessness between 2019 and 2020 relative to other states in the U.S.
The Seattle Times reported Saturday that Washington state reported an increase in homelessness of 6.2% between 2019 and 2020, the third largest increase among all states.
The 2020 Annual Homeless Assessment Report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development reported that homelessness grew by more than 2% across the country over the same time frame.
Washington state also reported a 20% increase in family homelessness between 2019 and 2020, one of the largest nationwide.
Much of the data was compiled before the start of the pandemic.