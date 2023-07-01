Report: Damian Lillard Has Requested The Trail Blazers Trade Him

Portland, Ore. –In a recent tweet by NBA insider Shams Charania, it has been reported that Portland Trail Blazers’ star Damian Lillard has officially requested a trade, according to sources familiar with the matter. The news has sent shockwaves through the basketball world, as Lillard is widely regarded as one of the NBA’s 75 Greatest Players of all time.

Breaking: Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has requested a trade out of Portland, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets are among leading suitors for one of the NBA’s 75 Greatest Players ever. pic.twitter.com/nw8OIepAHz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2023

According to the tweet, Lillard’s decision to seek a trade stems from his desire to explore new opportunities outside of Portland. Over the years, there have been growing frustrations regarding the Blazers’ ability to assemble a championship-contending team around the talented point guard. Despite Lillard’s consistent excellence and leadership, the team has fallen short of his championship aspirations, leading to this pivotal moment in his career.

The tweet also highlights the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets as leading suitors in the race to acquire Lillard’s services. However, specific details about potential trade packages or negotiations are not mentioned in the tweet.