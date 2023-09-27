REPORT: Dame Time Traded To Bucks

PORTLAND, Ore. – According to multiple reports, the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday traded all-time franchise leading scorer Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.

It is reportedly a three team deal including the Phoenix Suns. The Blazers are also trading Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson to the desert.

In return, Portland is landing star guard Jrue Holiday, former top overall draft pick Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, a 2029 first round draft pick, and pick swaps.

Phoenix lands Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Little, and Johnson.

In a tweet, Lillard says “The casuals won’t be addressed but the trailblazers fans and city of Portland that I love truly will be … and they will be addressed truthfully. Stay tuned Excited for my next chapter!:@Bucks“

Now former Blazer Jusuf Nurkic is also responding in a tweet, “#RipCity! From bottom of my heart THANK YOU for everything! My family and I want to say THANK YOU to the entire @trailblazers organization and fans. Much love”

More Reaction to the trade is pouring in:

Former Blazer CJ McCollum:

Suns got nas and nurk with a shooter Sheesh

Senator Ron Wyden:

The thrills @Dame_Lillard provided #RipCity will be hoops memories for a lifetime. Thanks Dame for everything on & off the court for our community. Wishing you well in Milwaukee & looking forward to promising days ahead for us Trail Blazer fans.

Local Comedian Ian Karmel:

Damian Lillard is responsible for most fun I’ve ever had as a sports fan. My favorite Blazer of all time. You only get a few of these guys in your life and I’m really happy I was around for @Dame_Lillard

