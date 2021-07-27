      Weather Alert

REPORT: COVID-19 Outrunning Washington State’s Current Vaccination Rate

Jul 27, 2021 @ 3:34pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state health officials say COVID-19 cases are now surging throughout the state as the highly contagious delta variant becomes more widespread.

The state Department of Health said in a news release Tuesday that the latest COVID-19 modeling and surveillance situation report shows the surge and that to get it under control, more people need to be vaccinated.

Acting chief science officer and state epidemiologist Dr. Scott Lindquist said with transmission increasing and immunity levels dangerously low in many communities, every vaccine matters.

Health officials in at least nine western Washington counties on Monday recommended mask wearing in public indoor spaces to help stop COVID-19 spread.

TAGS
Covid-19 vaccination Washington state
Popular Posts
Crews Make Progress on Massive Bootleg Fire in Southern Oregon
Former State Rep. Mike Nearman Pleads Guilty In Oregon Capitol Breach
Two People Shot & Killed Inside Salem Bar
NW Government Ignores The Facts And Insist Guns Are The Problem
Delta Variant Now Dominant In Washington State, Doctors Seeing Start Of 5th Wave Of Virus
Connect With Us Listen To Us On