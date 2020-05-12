      Breaking News
Oregon COVID-19 Testing Site Location Map

REPORT: Choir Outbreak In Washington State A “Superspreader Event”

May 12, 2020 @ 11:24am

SHORELINE, Wash. (AP) – Disease trackers are calling a choir practice in Washington state a superspreader event that illustrates how easily the coronavirus can pass from person to person.

A report published Tuesday suggests the act of singing may have spread the virus in a fine mist of particles.

The report says a choir member with symptoms attended a March 10 rehearsal.

Of 60 others who attended, 52 got sick with confirmed or probable COVID-19, including two who died.

The rehearsal was held nearly two weeks before the state’s stay-at-home order.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends avoiding large groups, wearing cloth masks in public and staying at least 6 feet apart from others.

TAGS
choir Outbreak Washington state
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro