REPORT: Choir Outbreak In Washington State A “Superspreader Event”
SHORELINE, Wash. (AP) – Disease trackers are calling a choir practice in Washington state a superspreader event that illustrates how easily the coronavirus can pass from person to person.
A report published Tuesday suggests the act of singing may have spread the virus in a fine mist of particles.
The report says a choir member with symptoms attended a March 10 rehearsal.
Of 60 others who attended, 52 got sick with confirmed or probable COVID-19, including two who died.
The rehearsal was held nearly two weeks before the state’s stay-at-home order.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends avoiding large groups, wearing cloth masks in public and staying at least 6 feet apart from others.