KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

REPORT: Carmakers Are Failing The Privacy Test

September 6, 2023 10:09AM PDT
Share
REPORT: Carmakers Are Failing The Privacy Test
FILE – Heavy traffic heads south on Interstate 93 over the Zakim Bridge, Friday, Sep. 1, 2023, in Boston. Cars are getting an “F” in data privacy. A new study released Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, found that most major brands admit they may be selling your personal data, with half saying they will share it with the government or law enforcement without a court order. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Most major car brands admit they may be selling your personal data — though they are vague on the buyers, and half say they would share it with the government or law enforcement without a court order.

What’s more, nearly all the 25 brands whose privacy notices were scoured by the nonprofit Mozilla Foundation give drivers little or no control over the data they collect.

Released Wednesday, the study found cars scored worst for privacy among more than a dozen product categories, including fitness trackers and smart speakers, that Mozilla has assessed since 2017.

More about:
cars
data
privacy

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Falls To 7.18% This Week
2

Seattle Hospital Tells Kidney Patient: “Sorry, You’re Too White To Get An Organ”
3

Fed's Preferred Inflation Gauge Shows A Modest Rise In Latest Sign Of Slowing Price Increases
4

Claim: "A Cemetery For The Homeless Built By The Homeless"
5

New York Attorney General Seeks Immediate Verdict In Fraud Lawsuit Against Former President Trump